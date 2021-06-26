FY2021 EPS Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Winnebago Industries in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the construction company will earn $7.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

WGO opened at $69.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $87.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.