FY2024 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

KGC opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $91,025,000. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,847,000 after buying an additional 6,942,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after buying an additional 4,830,086 shares during the period. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $32,023,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after buying an additional 3,416,609 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.