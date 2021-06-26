Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Insider Sells £1,273,954 in Stock

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) insider Andrew Belshaw sold 64,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($25.80), for a total transaction of £1,273,954 ($1,664,429.06).

Gamma Communications stock opened at GBX 1,996 ($26.08) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,903.12. Gamma Communications plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,055 ($26.85). The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

