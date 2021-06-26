GB Group (LON:GBG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of GB Group stock opened at GBX 840 ($10.97) on Wednesday. GB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 641 ($8.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 999 ($13.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 891.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.00.

In other news, insider David Mathew bought 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.58) per share, with a total value of £67,832.16 ($88,623.15). Also, insider Liz Catchpole bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 840 ($10.97) per share, with a total value of £39,480 ($51,580.87).

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

