General Motors (NYSE:GM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will report earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $0.39. General Motors reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 302%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $7.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,112,764,000 after purchasing an additional 949,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $827,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $597,509,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 73.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.30. 14,255,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,668,666. General Motors has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

