Genesis Shards Trading 40% Lower This Week (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 40% lower against the dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $60,362.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00044682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00164878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00094182 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,548.30 or 0.99927313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

