Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $73,209.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,405 shares of company stock worth $995,906 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth $55,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.40 on Friday. Gentex has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

