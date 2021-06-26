Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 454.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $83,547,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gentex by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,410 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Gentex by 768.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 786,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after acquiring an additional 696,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Gentex by 8.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 405,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $73,209.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $995,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

