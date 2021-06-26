Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of United Bankshares worth $85,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in United Bankshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in United Bankshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.59.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

