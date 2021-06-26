Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,433,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $79,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $55,565,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $3,186,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,247,549 shares in the company, valued at $52,098,185.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $98,319.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,851,384 shares of company stock worth $201,956,944 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion and a PE ratio of 140.95.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.