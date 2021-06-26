Geode Capital Management LLC Has $77.02 Million Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,649 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Foot Locker worth $77,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,250 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after buying an additional 236,399 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,127 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,200,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Shares of FL stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.08. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

