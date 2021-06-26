Geode Capital Management LLC Has $81.94 Million Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,696 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $81,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,767,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Roth Capital upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

NTLA stock opened at $88.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.39. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $14,920,961.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

