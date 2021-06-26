Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,615,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,140 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $86,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,152.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 27.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.91.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,337,214 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.