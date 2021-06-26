Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,521 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $84,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Appian by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,622,000 after acquiring an additional 242,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after acquiring an additional 140,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Appian by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,613 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $77,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,425,069. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on APPN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

APPN stock opened at $139.51 on Friday. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -279.02 and a beta of 1.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

