Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 56,446 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 588,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,446 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $77,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,677 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOVT opened at $130.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.52. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOVT. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

