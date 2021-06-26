Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.87

Shares of Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $38.87, with a volume of 964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNGBY. DNB Markets upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getinge from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SEB Equities upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Getinge in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Getinge currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Getinge alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.02.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.