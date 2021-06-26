Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GVDNY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $94.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.66. Givaudan has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $96.05.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

