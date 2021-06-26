GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,370 Price Target at UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Thursday. Libertas Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,539.13 ($20.11).

GSK opened at GBX 1,413.20 ($18.46) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,671.60 ($21.84). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The firm has a market cap of £71.11 billion and a PE ratio of 13.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,364.10.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

