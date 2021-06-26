GlobalBoost-Y Market Cap Reaches $717,597.61 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $717,597.61 and approximately $552.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,015.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,832.17 or 0.05722790 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $459.88 or 0.01436444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.24 or 0.00400560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00126321 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.72 or 0.00623833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.00387586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007377 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038858 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

