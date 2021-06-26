Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $98.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $1,751,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,810,779.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $534,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,091 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 8,392.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,502 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Globe Life by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,448,000 after purchasing an additional 177,508 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,469,000 after buying an additional 166,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after buying an additional 48,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

