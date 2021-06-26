GMS (NYSE:GMS) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of GMS opened at $48.25 on Thursday. GMS has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.96.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GMS will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 50,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $2,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in GMS in the first quarter worth $307,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GMS in the first quarter worth $23,750,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.