Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €24.58 ($28.92).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GYC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

GYC stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €23.24 ($27.34). The company had a trading volume of 227,963 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of €22.76. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

