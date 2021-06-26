Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 122,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 417,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,081,996.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,591,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,553,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,365,450 shares of company stock worth $23,578,550 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

