Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Director Sells $2,500,000.00 in Stock

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, April 13th, Peter Wang sold 50,000 shares of Greenland Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $610,500.00.

NASDAQ GTEC opened at $9.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43. Greenland Technologies Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.10.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenland Technologies Holding Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Greenland Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.