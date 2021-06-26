Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $18.22 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,217.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,751.34 or 0.05610219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.39 or 0.01407524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00389408 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00124604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.42 or 0.00613205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.42 or 0.00392173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007068 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00038539 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 76,804,380 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

