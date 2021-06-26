Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Director Max P. Watson Sells 5,000 Shares

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $158.09 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,397 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,075,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,372 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 69.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 450,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 184,925 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,846,000 after acquiring an additional 93,361 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

