Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Director Max P. Watson Sells 5,000 Shares

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $158.09 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,397 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,075,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,372 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 69.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 450,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 184,925 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,846,000 after acquiring an additional 93,361 shares during the period.
Several brokerages have recently commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.
About Group 1 Automotive
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.
