Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth $202,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

