Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.85% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
