Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

