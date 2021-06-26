GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 79.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GT Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $14.49 on Thursday. GT Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($3.35). As a group, analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in GT Biopharma in the first quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GT Biopharma in the first quarter worth $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GT Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in GT Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in GT Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. The company develops various immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and other CD33+ hematopoietic malignancies; GTB-C3550, a follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550; GTB-4550, a single-chain tri-specific single chain variable fragments (scFv) recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of PD-L1+ solid tumor cancers; and GTB-5550, a single-chain tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of B7H3+ solid tumor cancers.

