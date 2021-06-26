Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.62

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$33.62 and last traded at C$33.62, with a volume of 6650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.70.

Several research analysts have commented on GCG shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.53.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.69 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.7099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

In other news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 26,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.60 per share, with a total value of C$781,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$781,440. Insiders purchased a total of 318,525 shares of company stock valued at $9,937,132 over the last ninety days.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

