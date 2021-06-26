Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 2,386 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $19,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.77.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

