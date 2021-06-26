Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $15.48 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $15,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,541.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,438.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4,973.13 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $941.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.06.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

