Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $17.94 Million Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,221,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,202 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $17,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $168,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

NYSE BTZ opened at $15.27 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.