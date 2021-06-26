Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $205.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $107.16 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $178.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

