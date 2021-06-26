Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $11.80 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $801,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $2,135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 165.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 98,525 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 145.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.78.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $167.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.56. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $169.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $374,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $919,017.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,449.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,021 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

