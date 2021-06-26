Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $8.46 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 13,299 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 96.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,430,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,134. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

