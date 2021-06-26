Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $265.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

