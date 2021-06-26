Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,034 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,501,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.06.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,541.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,973.13 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $941.44 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,438.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

