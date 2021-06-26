Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,656 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,845,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,646. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

