Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,409 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.92.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPGI opened at $412.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $412.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

