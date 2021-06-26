Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 945 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $9,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 88.9% in the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,408,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after buying an additional 943,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,778,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,070. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.39. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.56 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.80.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total value of $151,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,523 shares of company stock valued at $48,782,968 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

