Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,409 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.5% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $70,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $265.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $267.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.18.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

