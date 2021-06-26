H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.25.

FUL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Shares of FUL stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.84.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $0.168 dividend. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,235,824.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,434,253.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $125,843.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $335,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,639. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 181,325 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 140,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 78,541 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.