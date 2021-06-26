Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Halma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of HLMAF stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. Halma has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

