Harry Kenneth Culham Sells 100 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 100 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.70, for a total value of C$14,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$341,811.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total value of C$1,100,175.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.35, for a total value of C$360,875.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.70, for a total value of C$361,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.42, for a total value of C$361,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total value of C$722,300.00.

TSE CM opened at C$143.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$136.42. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$89.42 and a 12 month high of C$148.11. The stock has a market cap of C$64.64 billion and a PE ratio of 12.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6399994 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$152.62.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

