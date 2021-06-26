HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 543 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,113,000 after acquiring an additional 63,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,616,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,672,000 after acquiring an additional 231,486 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,860,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,336,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,777,000 after acquiring an additional 223,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

MCHP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.11.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

