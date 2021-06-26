HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,491 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 228,324 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,580,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $475,821,000 after purchasing an additional 32,578 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 291,377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,721,000 after purchasing an additional 52,159 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 69,125 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 39,871 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.63.

NIKE stock traded up $20.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.35. 45,874,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,891,467. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.57 and a 12-month high of $154.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

