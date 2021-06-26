HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after buying an additional 374,780 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.61 on Friday, reaching $289.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,616,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269,037. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.33 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $340.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

