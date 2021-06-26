HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 42.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

CRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

NYSE CRI traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $105.49. The stock had a trading volume of 763,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,411. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

